CCTV Script 18/05/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 18, 2023.

Wednesday, leaders from both parties in the United States sent out signals indicating a calming atmosphere regarding the debt ceiling issue. They assured the American people that the tense negotiations surrounding the debt limit are still ongoing and promised that the US debt will not default.

First, House Speaker McCarthy told CNBC that President Biden's willingness to negotiate is an encouraging sign, and there is currently a framework for negotiations.

House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)

"The only thing I'm confident about is now we have a structure to find a way to come to a conclusion. I think at the end of the day we do not have a debt default."

The House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries also stated that negotiations are in progress.

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.)

"It was a very positive meeting yesterday. It was calm, it was candid, in terms of the discussion. And I'm optimistic that common ground will be found in the next week or so."

These positive sentiments were echoed in President Biden's remarks later, where he stated that both parties will ultimately come together because there is no other option.

Furthermore, the White House spokesperson stated that President Biden will maintain communication with congressional leaders while attending the G7 summit in Japan. The White House specifically emphasized that Biden's shortened Asia-Pacific trip this week is also a signal that the United States will not default on its debt.

These statements have eased market sentiment, and all three major US stock indices closed with gains of over 1% overnight. However, some market participants remain skeptical of politicians' statements and suggest that the market is maybe overreacting, with potential downside risks in the future.

Chris Harvey

Wells Fargo Securities head of equity strategy

"We think people are getting too excited about the debt ceiling in the short term. You really have to listen to the politicians and what they say and they're masters at spinning a narrative. So we're not so optimistic that things are going to get done."

This is also why we have seen market indicators measuring default risk, such as the spreads on U.S. government one-year credit default swaps soars continuously. It has even surpassed countries like Brazil and Mexico, which have defaulted multiple times and have much lower credit ratings than the United States.

Additionally, due to frequent increases in the US debt ceiling and the continuous expansion of the debt scale, the US debt-to-GDP ratio now ranks third among major high-income economies, only behind Japan and Italy.

Analysis from The New York Times points out that the ballooning US debt is the result of choices made by both the Democratic and Republican parties. When in power, both parties significantly overspent on fiscal budgets to please voters. During the Trump administration, there was a strong emphasis on "tax cuts," while the Biden administration has been pushing for "infrastructure."

This is akin to "reducing revenue" on one side and "increasing spending" on the other, directly leading to the debt ceiling being breached once again. Therefore, experts also point out that as long as deep-seated divisions exist within the United States, the threat of default will continue to persist. Even if a temporary agreement is reached, the risk of default may resurface in the future.



