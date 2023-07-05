CCTV Script 19/05/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 19, 2023.

Recently, wildfires have been raging in western Canada. According to data from the Earth Observing System of NASA, these wildfires have engulfed approximately 478,000 hectares of land, which is ten times the average wildfire area for this time of normal years.

One of the severely affected regions is the province of Alberta in western Canada. Data from the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System shows that Alberta has experienced nearly 90 wildfires spurred by unusually high temperatures, and tens of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate.

And Canada is the fourth-largest oil-producing country in the world, with about 80% of its oil production coming from Alberta. The wildfires have had a significant impact on the region's oil industry. The wildfires have led multiple oil companies to evacuate their workers from the area, and over a dozen energy companies have temporarily shut down or scaled back their operations.

Here is a list of some of the affected companies, showing that each energy company's daily crude oil production is reaching tens of thousands of barrels.

From a macro perspective, Rystad Energy estimates that the daily oil production shutdown in the entire province of Alberta is approximately 240,000 barrels, and the eventual losses may exceed this figure.

The news of a potential further reduction in Canada's major oil-producing region has positively impacted oil prices in the short term. We can see that Canada's benchmark heavy crude oil prices have risen to multi-month highs this week. In addition, it is said that the US government recently confirmed its plan to replenish its strategic petroleum reserves, with a plan to purchase up to 3 million barrels of oil, which has also boosted international oil prices.

Daniel Yergin

S&P Global Vice Chairman

"There's been political pressure and saying that the SPR is way too down and you pledge to buy when prices are down. Prices are down now. So they've got to start buying."

On the other hand, the smoke from the wildfires has also caused a decline in air quality in western Canada. According to reports from Canada's environmental agencies, the air quality health index in Edmonton, the capital of Alberta, has risen to a high-risk level. The smoke from the wildfires in the western region has also spread to most areas of Canada.

Meteorologists state that the current wildfires are unusual as they typically do not occur at the beginning of the year but rather during the summer season. The extended wildfire season may be attributed to climate change and warming temperatures. It is forecasted that temperatures in Canada will continue to rise over the weekend.