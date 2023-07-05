CCTV Weekly Script 12/05/23

— This is the script of CNBC's weekly report for China's CCTV on May 12, 2023.

The US debt ceiling issue has attracted massive attention this week. The negotiations between US President Biden and the Congressional leader have been postponed until next week. While the urgency now lies with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, as the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which she leads, is directly impacted by the potential US debt default. Yellen has been tirelessly emphasizing the importance of raising the debt ceiling over the week.

"It's really essential that Congress raise the debt ceiling so that we're not in a position of defaulting on our bills. If the president and the Democrats don't agree to these draconian cuts, we're gonna do something to bring enormous harm to American households that rely on the government and need and need to have jobs."

The two parties in the United States remain deadlocked on the debt ceiling issue, and former President Trump openly advised Republicans this week, suggesting that if Democrats do not agree to significant spending cuts, the US should default.

In response to this, Yellen, who is currently attending the G7 finance ministers' meeting in Japan, stated to the media that the idea of the US defaulting would severely disrupt the US and global economies which is unimaginable. She emphasized that since 1960, the US Congress has raised or suspended the debt ceiling nearly 80 times. She urged Congress to take action promptly. It is reported that Yellen's visit to Japan may be shortened due to the need to address the debt ceiling issue. She hopes that the White House and Congress can bridge their differences and raise the debt ceiling at last.

Turkey will hold its crucial election this Sunday, with inflation becoming a keyword for the two main candidates.

Turkey's inflation rate currently exceeds 40%. Some analysts point out that unconventional economic policies implemented by Turkey's incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, such as interest rate cuts, are among the main causes of soaring inflation and investor flight from the Turkish financial market.

Due to high inflation and the record low value of the Turkish lira against the US dollar, the purchasing power of many Turkish people has significantly decreased, leading to a decline in Erdogan's supportive rate. Recently, Erdogan has introduced various public aid measures in an attempt to win voters' support. The latest initiative is proposing a 45% salary raise for 700,000 public sector employees in Turkey.

On the other hand, Erdogan's main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), also criticized Erdogan using inflation as his weapon. In his campaign advertisements, he held an onion and stated that if Erdogan continues as president, the price of the onion in his hand would rise to 100 lira compared to the current price of 30 lira. Analysts suggest that if Kilicdaroglu wins the election, conventional monetary policy and an independent central bank may ease Turkey's inflation rate to around 30% by the end of this year.

It is noteworthy that if neither of the two candidates receives 50% of the votes, Turkey will need to hold another round of elections on May 28.

Let's move the focus on Carl Icahn, known as the "Wolf of Wall Street."

Recently, his publicly traded company, Icahn Enterprises, has come under pressure from a US short seller named Hindenburg Research. Hindenburg pointed that Icahn Enterprises has a high leverage ratio and its stock price is overvalued by more than 75% in its report. It alleged that the company relies on a "Ponzi-like scheme" to pay dividends, creating an illusion of profitability.

Since the release of the short-selling report, Icahn Enterprises' stock price has dropped by over one-third.

This week, Icahn Enterprises also announced that it is cooperating with the investigation by the US Federal Prosecutor, further causing the company's stock price to decline. As a counterattack against the short-seller, the Icahn Enterprises' board of directors approved a $500 million stock buyback this week, marking the company's first buyback since 1981.



