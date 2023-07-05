CCTV Weekly Script 19/05/23

— This is the script of CNBC's weekly report for China's CCTV on May 19, 2023.

Joseph Biden

Let's start this week's review with a focus on the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

He has been very busy with domestic and foreign affairs this week, with "debt ceiling" being a key term on his agenda. However, time is running out for him to resolve the issue. Earlier this week, he was engaged in a second round of negotiations with the Congress leader on the debt limit issue. While there are still disagreements between the two parties, both sides have sent positive signals to the outside world, pledging that the United States will not default.

Biden then traveled to Japan to participate in the G7 summit, but during his attendance, he will need to keep track of the negotiation process and has stated that he will stay in touch with the Congress.

President Joe Biden

"I'll be in constant contact with my team while I'm at the g7. And I'm in close touch with Speaker McCarthy and other leaders as well."

After attending the G7 summit, Biden is scheduled to leave Hiroshima, Japan this Sunday. The White House has announced that Biden canceled his planned visits to Papua New Guinea and Australia in order to return to Washington as soon as possible to address the debt ceiling deadlock.

Satya Nadella

This week, there have been some new developments in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Firstly, ChatGPT has launched a mobile application for Apple iPhone users in the United States. Then the CEO of OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, testified before Congress on AI regulation this week.

Now, let's shift our focus to an important investor behind OpenAI, Microsoft. Its CEO, Satya Nadella, shared his views on AI development and regulation in an interview. He acknowledged the rapid progress in AI development and emphasized the importance of ensuring that people have a sense of control within AI systems.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

"It's moving fast, but moving fast in the right direction. Moving fast, where humans are more in control. First of all, humans are in the loop versus being out of the loop. It's a design choice, which at least we have made."

Regarding regulation, Nadella stated that technology companies do not need to wait for dedicated AI regulations to be established. Instead, they can practice self-regulation by referring to specific regulations in relevant application domains.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

"If you talk about regulation, maybe we can unpack it from the application domain, right? Because after all context in which something is being applied, right, or it's being applied in education, it's being applied in healthcare, or it's being applied in retail."

He also discussed the impact of AI on the job market and education. He acknowledged that with the advent of new technologies, certain jobs may be replaced in the job market, but he also believed that new employment opportunities would be created. Regarding education, he mentioned that children now have an AI mentor, which can help them break down information and alleviate learning anxieties. However, he emphasized that critical thinking skills remain unique to humans.

Gautam Adani

Lastly, let's turn our attention to Indian entrepreneur Gautam Adani.

After facing a short-selling attack, the Indian businessman has recently invited bankers for a three-day visit to his companies next month. According to emails seen by the Financial Times, Adani has invited bankers to visit the new airport constructed by the Adani Group on the outskirts of Mumbai, as well as the ports and energy facilities in the state of Gujarat.

This is the first time Adani has organized such a public relations visit since the short-selling report was published by the Hindenburg Research in January this year. Over the past decade, the Adani Group has rapidly expanded and received loan support from big banks such as Barclays, Deutsche Bank, and Standard Chartered. However, following the release of the short-selling report, the Adani Group's stock price plummeted for several weeks, resulting in a market value loss of over $100 billion. Concerns about the corporate governance of the Adani Group have emerged, and financing for the group has become more challenging.

Currently, Adani is attempting to restore investor confidence, and recently, two companies under the Adani Group announced plans to raise up to $2.57 billion through market financing.



