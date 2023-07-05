World registers hottest day since records began — with fresh highs expected in the coming weeks

People shelter from the sun under umbrellas after visiting the Forbidden City during a heatwave in Beijing on June 24, 2023. Beijing recorded its third consecutive day of 40 degree Celsius weather, the first time since records began.

The world's average temperature climbed to its highest level since records began on Tuesday, according to provisional data from U.S. researchers, underscoring the pressing need to slash greenhouse gas emissions fueling the climate emergency.

The planet's average daily temperature climbed to 17.18 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer, an unofficial tool that is often used by climate scientists as a reference to the world's condition.

The milestone comes just one day after global average temperatures topped 17 degrees Celsius for the first time in 44 years, when the data was first collected. The previous record of 16.92 degrees Celsius had stood since Aug. 14, 2016 — the warmest year ever recorded.

"Monday, July 3rd was the hottest day ever recorded on Planet Earth. A record that lasted until … Tuesday, July 4th," said Bill McGuire, professor emeritus of geophysical and climate hazards at University College London, via Twitter.

"Totally unprecedented and terrifying," he added.

Scientists warned Tuesday's temperature record was likely to be the first of many over the coming months, citing the combination of the climate crisis and the El Niño phenomenon.

"Do you remember yesterday's global surface air temperature record? It just got shattered again," climate researcher Leon Simons also said via Twitter on Wednesday.

It follows a series of mind-bending extreme weather events across the globe in recent months, with climate-fueled heatwaves recorded in China, the western Mediterranean, Mexico and the southern U.S.

Researchers have also recently sounded the alarm over rapidly rising temperatures on land and sea.