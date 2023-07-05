Companies start to recognize the importance of 'out of office' time to reduce employee burnout

watch now

The benefits of time away from work

More employers are recognizing the need to reduce employee burnout, as employees report overall better mental health, increased job satisfaction, and being more engaged and productive upon returning from vacation. Yet it's still a challenge for many workers to disengage from the office. More than half, 55%, of U.S. workers say they don't fully unplug from their job, and 17% say they stay fully connected away from work, according to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll of more than 2,000 workers on behalf of Ceridian, a human resource technology company. "In order to maintain your overall health, you need to take time for yourself time to replenish, time to recharge yourself and time to disconnect," said Michelle Bonam, Ceridian's vice president of organizational effectiveness. "And if you don't disconnect, you don't truly get that time."

Why some professionals don't take time off

Fear of missing out is one reason why many professionals stay plugged in or don't take vacation time. "The pay-for-performance culture in the U.S. drives the belief that you negatively impact your own performance if you miss out on an opportunity while taking time away from work," said Langsett.

Increased workloads upon return and expectations to attend meetings and return emails on vacation also keep many professionals from taking time to unplug. Stress around increased layoffs can also increase the fear of not being essential.

Best practices to help employees recharge

Leaders should give clear guidelines for how the work will get done. "Fundamentally, your job wouldn't exist if that role wasn't needed within the organization," said Bonam. "Work with your employees, to let them know if something is truly critical and you really need them to respond, how you will get in touch with them while they're on vacation." Managers should also identify the people who can make decisions in someone's absence.

