Europe stocks set for lower open as economic gloom returns; Fed minutes due
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European stocks were set for a lower open Wednesday as investors assess the latest sign that China's economic rebound is stuttering.
The benchmark Stoxx 600 index has seen narrow movements in the previous three sessions as the mood turns cautious ahead of the second-quarter earnings season.
China's service sector activity slowed considerably in June, according to the Caixin/S&P Global purchasing managers' index survey, although remained in expansion territory for a sixth straight month.
Meanwhile, PMI figures on Monday showed a global slowdown in factory output.
Oil prices have retreated over demand jitters since gaining on Monday's announcement of output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia. OPEC, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, will hold its international seminar across Wednesday and Thursday.
The Federal Reserve will release minutes from its latest meeting later Wednesday, providing key clues on the path of rates for markets.
Asia-Pacific markets traded lower, while U.S. markets dipped as they prepared to reopen following the July 4 holiday.
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European stocks are heading for a fall at Tuesday's open. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is set to open 5 points lower at 7,512, according to data from ig.com. Germany's DAX is on course to dip 22 points to 16,012, with France's CAC down 15 points to 7,349 and 48 points at 28,416.
— Jenni Reid
— Lucy Handley
China services activity remains in expansion territory as growth rate slows
China's service sector activity remained in positive territory for a sixth straight month, according to a Caixin/S&P Global survey released on Wednesday.
The Caixin services purchasing managers index for June came in at 53.9, a slower rate of expansion than the 57.1 recorded in May.
The survey said "business activity and new orders both expanded at notably slower rates than seen in May, as some firms reported softer than expected market demand."
— Lim Hui Jie
— Weizhen Tan
— Ganesh Rao