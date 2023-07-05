Europe stocks set for lower open as economic gloom returns; Fed minutes due

European stocks were set for a lower open Wednesday as investors assess the latest sign that China's economic rebound is stuttering.

The benchmark Stoxx 600 index has seen narrow movements in the previous three sessions as the mood turns cautious ahead of the second-quarter earnings season.

China's service sector activity slowed considerably in June, according to the Caixin/S&P Global purchasing managers' index survey, although remained in expansion territory for a sixth straight month.

Meanwhile, PMI figures on Monday showed a global slowdown in factory output.

Oil prices have retreated over demand jitters since gaining on Monday's announcement of output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia. OPEC, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, will hold its international seminar across Wednesday and Thursday.

The Federal Reserve will release minutes from its latest meeting later Wednesday, providing key clues on the path of rates for markets.

Asia-Pacific markets traded lower, while U.S. markets dipped as they prepared to reopen following the July 4 holiday.