FTC warns about student loan scams following Supreme Court decision

Scammers are likely to target student loan borrowers after the Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's debt forgiveness plan Friday and as loan repayments are poised to restart in the fall, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Scammers often "take advantage of confusion around big news like this," the FTC said in a consumer alert issued Saturday.

"If you're worried about repaying your loans, the offers to 'help' can be tempting," the alert said. "Scammers are likely to start blasting out robocalls and texts about 'helping' you with your loans."

The Biden administration forgiveness plan would have erased up to $20,000 of federal student loans for tens of millions of borrowers.

Estimates suggest the student debts of about 14 million people would have been fully erased. Now, they and other borrowers must brace for monthly loan payments to restart in October, after more than three years of an interest-free pause.

President Joe Biden said Friday after the Supreme Court's ruling that his administration would pursue another way to deliver debt forgiveness. And when payments restart, there will also be a 12-month period during which borrowers won't face the harshest consequences of missing payments, including default or negative marks on a credit report, Biden said.