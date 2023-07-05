Google is up 35% and its search still dominates — here's why shares remain cheap

New numbers show that Google Search's market share is holding up in the face of Microsoft's AI-enabled Bing incursion. There's also a view on Wall Street that Alphabet's multiple may stand to benefit as a result. Piper Sandler on Wednesday raised its price target on Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL) to $140 per share from $128 and reiterated its overweight rating. Core to the increase, the analysts said, is that Google Search's share appears to be "holding steady" at about 93% despite what they call a "minor loss" in browser share to Apple 's (AAPL) Safari and Microsoft 's (MSFT) Edge. They also said Google's share actually increased half of a percentage point, or 50 basis points, since late last year. (GOOGL, MSFT and AAPL are all stocks in the Club portfolio). Despite the resiliency of Search — which many on the Street had begun to seriously question following the launch of ChatGPT — the Piper analysts said GOOGL is trading at a discounted forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 20 times versus the 2017-2019 period valuation of 25 times and the longer-term pre-Covid average valuation of about 22 times. And that's after Google's gain of 35% this year. The analysts also went a step further noting that the stock screens even more attractive when considering the its historic premium versus the market multiple. To better illustrate what they're getting at, consider the chart below. Price to earnings: Alphabet vs. S & P 500 It compares the forward P/E multiple of GOOGL (in blue) over the past 10 years versus the S & P 500 (in green). The current forward multiple of the S & P 500 is about 19.3 times. Despite a sharp rebound from the 2022 lows, which pushed GOOGL down to a roughly 16.5 times forward multiple, the current valuation is far from demanding compared to the past decade. It could certainly see multiple expansion should management execute. Additionally, GOOGL's multiple and that of the S & P 500 have rarely been this close (indicated by how close the blue and green lines are). Historically, investors have been forced to pay a much higher-than-market multiple for GOOGL. Again, 2022 was an outlier due to a bear market when investors were dumping tech stocks as if they were past their prime. Multiple contraction since the launch of ChatGPT by Microsoft-backed OpenAI makes sense when you consider that any loss of Google Search market share would materially impact the company's largest revenue stream and make future growth harder to come by. The "Search & Other" segment, which is highly dependent on digital advertising impressions, was 56% of total Alphabet revenue in 2022 — and arguably more, if you attribute any YouTube or Google Network revenue to activity started on Search. However, should it turn out that concerns over competition from AI-enabled Bing were overblown (as the latest data indicates), then it stands to reason that we could see GOOGL shares revert back to a more historic and expensive valuation. This reversion-to-the-mean valuation should prove especially true if the analysts are correct in their view that management is on a path to monetize recent AI implementations. In fact, they believe it possible that the volume of activity done on Search could increase thanks to AI which, if true, would also mean more opportunities to serve up ads. Bottom line We're encouraged by the resiliency of Google Search, but any upward move based on multiple expansion will take time. It's still early days in generative AI — and while we (and many others) believe the technology will have very meaningful benefits to the bottom lines of companies that learn to effectively implement it, investors will likely need more certainty on Alphabet's ability to remain as dominant in the next decade as they were in the last. Many companies have been rewarded with higher multiples for their efforts to implement generative AI. However, we would caution from looking at the multiple expansion seen in Microsoft since the launch of ChatGPT and its subsequent decision to invest heavily into OpenAI. Those merely investing in generative AI have everything to gain should efforts pay off and little to lose (other than some investment dollars) should they not pan out as expected. For Alphabet, on the other hand, winning at AI is necessary to remain dominant and risks losing its position as the market leader should it fail. This setup — an absolute need to offer best-in-class AI tools or risk disruption, along with the historic discount we're seeing in the stock— keeps us at a 2 rating on Alphabet. Despite the attractive valuation, we need to see more proof that the top line will keep growing as the transition to AI-enabled Search progresses and that cost-cutting efforts can support earnings growth. We're not that thrilled with the execution of the cost-cutting so far, though management has said that 2024 is when we can expect to really see the benefits. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. Jonathan Raa | Nurphoto | Getty Images