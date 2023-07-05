How to sign up for Threads, Meta's new Twitter competitor

The logo of Threads is displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen displaying the logo of Instagram in Ankara, Turkiye on July 04, 2023.

Meta will officially release Threads, its text-based Twitter competitor, on Thursday, but for those who want to get ahead of the launch, there's a way to access your invitation now.

The social media giant, which owns Instagram and Facebook, will debut its new app days after Elon Musk said Twitter would temporarily limit the number of tweets users can read. The rate limits drove users to competing apps like Bluesky, the app backed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, which experienced "record-high traffic" on Saturday.

But while Bluesky remains in an invite-only beta phase, Meta doesn't seem to have restrictions on who can use Threads, besides the requirement to have an Instagram account. Although the app is set to launch in the U.S. on Thursday, users based in the E.U. will reportedly have to wait.

Here's how you can get started.

1. Open the Instagram app, search "Threads"

Open the Instagram app and open the Explore page by clicking the magnifying glass icon in the bottom left.