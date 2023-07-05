Cramer examines the worst performers from the first half of 2023, explains why the market seems narrow

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that if investors are waiting for the market to broaden for a rally, they may as well be "Waiting for Godot."

Cramer examined the ten worst performers for the first half of the year in both the Dow and the S&P 500, explaining the internal and external challenges these companies might be facing.

"How the heck can this market broaden out when so many companies have simply become have-nots, either because of the yield curve or lawsuits or sector-wide woes that prevent them from doing well in this environment," Cramer said.

In the Dow, Johnson & Johnson , which is owned by CNBC's Charitable Trust, Walgreens and Nike are among the worst performers.

In the S&P 500, Moderna , Charles Schwab and Advance Auto Parts are among the worst-performing stocks.

Cramer said investors could wait to buy until the Federal Reserve has finished tightening, but said he thinks by then the move will be over."

"So why not just go with what's working instead of waiting for what's clearly not working, and stop thinking that things have to broaden out before you should get interested," he said. "We just had the best rally in 40 years on the Nasdaq, you think if we get broader, that's going to happen again? Do better than that? I don't think so."