Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Wednesday

My top 10 things to watch Wednesday, July 5 1. The Dow , the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq are set for a lower open. Monday's shortened session saw modest gains after a strong performance in June, the second quarter, and the first half. Here are our four best stocks and four worst stocks in the first six months of the year and the common themes among the winners and the laggards. Also, check out my Sunday column on why this year's bull market is so hated. 2. Chinese services activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June, according to a private-sector survey. Some are still relying on China stimulus to work. It has failed. Time for them to tap the U.S. market with phony-priced stock offerings to raise money? Not such great news for our holdings tied to the Chinese consumer: Estee Lauder (EL), Starbucks (SBUX) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN). 3. West Texas Intermediate crude gains more than 2% as the market continues to digest announcements from Saudi Arabia and Russia that they're extending output cuts into August. Right after those pledged reductions, we looked at what they mean for our oil and natural gas production stocks Coterra Energy (CTRA) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), as well as oilfield services giant Haliburton (HAL). 4. UBS says iPhone sales are in-line with estimates for Club name Apple (AAPL), which for the first time closed above $3 trillion in market value. So far, own-it, don't-trade-it has been better than EVERY SINGLE analyst who covers Apple. 5. Wedbush thinks fellow Club holding Microsoft (MSFT) will be the next $3 trillion market cap company. The research firm says established cloud coupled with artificial intelligence monetization adds $40 to $50 per share to the stock in a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) analysis. 6. Piper Sandler raises its price target on Club name Alphabet (GOOGL) to $140 per share from $128. Keeps overweight (buy) rating. The analysts say Google Search market share "appears to be holding steady" despite Microsoft adding AI capabilities to Bing. 7. RBC Capital boosts its price target on Club stock and cybersecurity leader Palo Alto Networks (PAWN) to $277 per share from $232. Waves of innovation. 8. Northland analysts upgrade Club chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to outperform from market perform (buy from hold). Big price target jump to $150 per share from $81. The analyst there says that the "only thing worse than being wrong is not admitting it, and we have been wrong on AMD shares." Northland still thinks AMD won't overtake fellow Club AI powerhouse Nvidia (NVDA). 9. Goldman Sachs takes Netflix (NFLX) to hold from sell and increases its price target to a $400 per share from $230. However, it's worth noting that the PT is below Monday's NFLX close of $441 per share. The analysts say the video streaming giant executed above expectations on its password-sharing crackdown. How could they be so wrong? 10. United Parcel Service (UPS) labor talks fell apart. I am confused about why this stock ran ahead of this. Both the union and the company a re trying to prevent a strike when the current contract, which covers some 340,000 workers, expires at the end of July. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

My top 10 things to watch Wednesday, July 5