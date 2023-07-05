Microsoft could be the next stock to reach the $3 trillion mark, Wedbush says

The $3 trillion club won't be a lonely one for long, according to Wedbush. Last week, Apple became the first company ever to end a trading day with a $3 trillion market value . Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note to clients on Wednesday that the boom in artificial intelligence means that Microsoft will soon follow. "With AI the next step we believe on a sum-of-the-parts valuation that MSFT should join Apple in the exclusive $3 trillion club by early 2024," Ives said. Microsoft has invested billions into OpenAI , the company behind ChatGPT, and will share any potential profits. Microsoft's Azure cloud business is also a potential beneficiary as more companies adopt server-intensive AI practices. Ives said that the extra spending could be substantial, even for a company as large as Microsoft. "Over the last few weeks in our numerous conversations with Microsoft customers, partners, and field checks it has become crystal clear to us that the monetization opportunities around deploying AI and ChatGPT in the cloud is a transformational opportunity across the industry with Redmond in the drivers seat," Ives said, referring to Microsoft's headquarters. "We estimate for every $100 of cloud Azure spend with MSFT the last few years there is an incremental $35-$40 of AI spend that now is on the table." Microsoft's stock price has already received a boost from the AI boom, with shares soaring about 41% year to date, bringing it market capitalization at around $2.5 trillion at Monday's close. MSFT YTD mountain Shares of Microsoft are up more than 40% year to date. Ives has an outperform rating on Microsoft, with a $375 price target, plying further upside of 11% from where Microsoft last closed.