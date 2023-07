Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Netflix . The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the streaming service after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to neutral . Previously, the firm had a sell rating on Netflix. Analyst Eric Sheridan is also raising the price target to $400 from $230. The stock hit its highest share price in 17 months during Wednesday's trading, finishing the session up 1%. The streaming stock is also up more than 50% this year.