On Holding CEO stresses importance of retail locations: 'It really elevates how you experience the brand'

Martin Hoffmann, the co-CEO and CFO of Swiss footwear and sports apparel brand On Holding , said Wednesday that physical locations continue to play a major role in retail.

"Retail really is an important element now, it really elevates how you experience the brand. It's the only place in the physical world where you can actually see all the different models, the full apparel line," Hoffmann told CNBC's Jim Cramer, adding that the brand's London storefront has already helped boost sales. "All of a sudden, you have a huge uptick in [ecommerce], Harrod's next door makes more revenue, sees more inflow of apparel requests, so it's really working."

On Holding recently opened a retail location in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, with the aim of connecting with the local community, especially growing families, according to Hoffmann. The store hosts weekly run clubs on Tuesdays, Hoffmann added.

Founded in 2010, On Holding is backed by tennis champion Roger Federer. Cramer has called the brand one of the fastest-growing sneaker companies in the world and named it one of his "junior growth stocks" that might be of interest to young investors. The company's May earnings report showed net seals increased by 78.3% and exceeded the consensus estimate.

When asked why the brand is not intimated by sneaker giant Nike , Hoffmann said the product's ingenuity speaks for itself, having been worn by recent winners of several acclaimed athletic competitions, including the Ironman World Championship, the Boston Marathon and the French Open.

Hoffmann said the brand isn't just looking to appeal to sporting champions, though, and he doesn't think performance shoes and fashion shoes have to be in conflict with each other.

"What looks good also makes you feel good, makes you move more," he said. "This is what we are about, it's about igniting the spirit through movement. So, we want to make you move, no matter how fast you go."

According to Hoffmann, On Holding products are currently in a little over 50 stores, and while the company will continue to expand, he noted they are doing so very carefully.

"It's all about durable growth. We want to grow long term, so we don't need to chase anything in the next one or two years," he said. "We are here for the long term."