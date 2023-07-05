CNBC Daily Open: The sun rises on Japan

In this article 8316.T-JP

BRK.B

BRK.A Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Tokyo Skytree and Mount Fuji are seen from the I-link Town observatory in Ichikawa city, Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo on July 2, 2023. Philip Fong | Afp | Getty Images

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here.

What you need to know today

U.S. markets on holiday

U.S. markets were closed yesterday for the Fourth of July holiday, while futures were little changed on Tuesday night. European markets broadly fell Tuesday, though the pan-European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.07%. Shares of OMV jumped 7.4% amid speculation that Abu Dhabi's interested in the Austrian oil and gas company. Inflation exceptionalism

The U.K. is the only G7 country where inflation is still rising, according to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. In May, inflation in the G7 fell to 4.6% year on year — but consumer prices in the U.K. rose 0.1 percentage points to 7.9%, compared with April. Some analysts think the country is torn between combating inflation and growing the economy. China wants a bigger cake

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing opposes "decoupling and breaking links," and wants to make the "cake" — a metaphor for the global economy — bigger, according to a CNBC translation of a Chinese-language state media readout. Xi's remarks came a day after China restricted exports of key metals required for semiconductor manufacturing. The sky's the limit

Around 30% of the flights operated by U.S. airlines were delayed between June 24 through July 2. But investors aren't fazed. Stocks of major U.S. carriers have risen much more than the S&P 500 this year, driven by sky-high demand for air travel and strong profit forecasts by airlines, thanks to lower oil prices. [PRO] El Niño is here

El Niño has officially begun, the World Meteorological Organization declared Tuesday. The weather phenomenon will bring higher temperatures to some areas, while increasing the risk of floods in others. Stocks that are directly affected by adverse weather events might get battered — or, contrarily, benefit.

The bottom line