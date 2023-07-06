LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets fall after Fed minutes point to more rate hikes to come
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets were lower after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve revealed that the central bank was split on its decision to pause its rate hikes in June and sees more hikes ahead at a slower pace.
Officials said that a brief pause in the Fed's tightening cycle would give the committee time to assess the impacts of the hikes, the most aggressive moves since the early 1980s.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen kicks off her visit to Beijing this week, where she is expected to meet with senior officials in China. This comes after China on Wednesday unexpectedly canceled EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell's visit to China.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1% in its first hour of trade and the Topix shed 0.7%. In South Korea, the Kospi dropped 0.8% while the Kosdaq fell 1.01%.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.72%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is also set to fall, with futures at 18,956 compared to the HSI's last close of 19,110.38.
In Southeast Asia, Malaysia's central bank is expected to hold its overnight policy rate steady at 3%, according to a Reuters poll.
Overnight in the U.S., markets ended lower after the Fed minutes, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 0.38% and the S&P 500 dropping 0.2%. Both indexes snapped three-day winning streaks, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.18% to round off the losses in the three indexes.
— CNBC's Sarah Min and Alex Harring contributed to this report
Malaysia's central bank expected to hold rates steady
Malaysia's central bank is expected to hold its benchmark overnight policy rate steady at 3%, economists polled by Reuters showed.
Bank Negara Malaysia previously raised its rates by 25 basis points from 2.75% in its May policy meeting.
The economy's consumer price index rose at a slower-than-expected pace of 2.8% in June after peaking near 5% in August last year.
— Jihye Lee
— Ganesh Rao
— Weizhen Tan
Fed minutes show central banks expects more rate hikes
The Federal Reserve expects to raise rates further from current levels, albeit at a slower-than-expected pace, a summary from the central bank's June meeting showed.
"Many [officials] also noted that, after rapidly tightening the stance of monetary policy last year, the Committee had slowed the pace of tightening and that a further moderation in the pace of policy firming was appropriate in order to provide additional time to observe the effects of cumulative tightening and assess their implications for policy," the minutes said.
— Fred Imbert, Jeff Cox
Odds that Fed will raise base rate a quarter point in less than 3 weeks are even more of a certainty
The odds that Federal Reserve policymakers will raise their benchmark overnight lending rate another quarter point, to 5.25%-5.50%, at their next meeting on July 26 climbed even closer to a sure thing following the release Wednesday of the minutes from their June meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, the probability the Fed will go in July climbed to 88.7%, up from 81.8% a week ago, according to interest rate traders. The odds that rates will be left unchanged fell to 11.3% from 18.2% last week.
Almost three quarters, or 73.2%, of interest rate traders think the fed funds rate will stand at 5.25%-5.50% by the conclusion of the September 20 Federal Open Market Committee meeting, up from 69.1% last week. Odds that rates will stand a half point higher, at 5.50%-5.75%, by the end of the September meeting are now 17.7%, little changed from 16.4% a week ago.
— Scott Schnipper
Fed sees improving odds for a soft landing, minutes show
Federal Reserve officials still have a recession as the most likely base case for the U.S. economy, but there was growing optimism at the last meeting that a true "soft landing" could be achieved.
"Given the continued strength in labor market conditions and the resilience of consumer spending, however, the staff saw the possibility of the economy continuing to grow slowly and avoiding a downturn as almost as likely as the mild-recession baseline," the minutes said.
— Jesse Pound