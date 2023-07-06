Canadian labor minister meets with provincial counterpart in day five of Canada's port strike

Canadian Labor Minister Seamus O'Regan met with his provincial counterpart, British Columbia Labor Minister Harry Bains, in Vancouver on Wednesday to discuss the country's west coast port strike which has stretched into its fifth day.

Government sources told CNBC that O'Regan and Bains met to urge both parties to get together and find a solution.

When asked if the government is considering such a measure, the office of the Minister of Labor told CNBC: "We are not looking past the bargaining table, because the best deals are made at the table. Federal mediators continue to support the parties in their negotiations."

Calls for government intervention have been circulating citing the May 2021 strike at the Port of Montreal.

This week, Alberta's transport minister called on the federal government to recall Parliament to consider back-to-work legislation that would end the strike at British Columbia ports.

People familiar with the matter explained that because Canada's Parliament is not currently in session members would have to be recalled, which would take several days. While remote voting is available, there would need to be a level of quorum in the room for the vote to happen.