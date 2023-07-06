China says it told the U.S. and Europe about the export controls in advance

A Chinese flag is displayed next to a "Made in China" sign seen on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023.

BEIJING — China's Ministry of Commerce said Thursday the country told the U.S. and Europe about this week's export controls in advance.

China did so through "export control dialogue channels," commerce ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting said in Mandarin, translated by CNBC.

China does not target any specific country with the restrictions, she said, reiterating their goal is to protect national security.

The commerce ministry announced Monday that starting Aug. 1 China would restrict exports of gallium and germanium — two metals used in semiconductor manufacturing. That means companies in China need to apply for licenses in order to export the metals. China produces most of the world's gallium and germanium, which are not found naturally but produced by refining other metals.

Spokesperson Shu said the ministry had yet to receive any applications for export licenses, and noted the rules don't take effect until Aug. 1.