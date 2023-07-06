European markets expected to open lower as global economies drag

European equity markets are expected to open lower Thursday as traders digest sluggish economic growth.

Chinese service sector activity slowed considerably in June, according to the Caixin/S&P Global purchasing managers' index survey, while PMI figures for the euro zone showed that business output shrunk last month.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 0.7% lower Wednesday, with insurance and utilities stocks leading losses.

U.S. Federal Reserve officials revealed Wednesday that further tightening, but at a slower pace, is likely, as minutes showed the central bank was split on its decision to pause its rate hikes in June.

Asia-Pacific markets saw sharp losses following the news from the Fed, while U.S. stock futures were little changed overnight.