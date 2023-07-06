LIVE UPDATES
European markets expected to open lower as global economies drag
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European equity markets are expected to open lower Thursday as traders digest sluggish economic growth.
Chinese service sector activity slowed considerably in June, according to the Caixin/S&P Global purchasing managers' index survey, while PMI figures for the euro zone showed that business output shrunk last month.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 0.7% lower Wednesday, with insurance and utilities stocks leading losses.
U.S. Federal Reserve officials revealed Wednesday that further tightening, but at a slower pace, is likely, as minutes showed the central bank was split on its decision to pause its rate hikes in June.
Asia-Pacific markets saw sharp losses following the news from the Fed, while U.S. stock futures were little changed overnight.
— Weizhen Tan
Fed sees improving odds for a soft landing, minutes show
Federal Reserve officials still have a recession as the most likely base case for the U.S. economy, but there was growing optimism at the last meeting that a true "soft landing" could be achieved.
"Given the continued strength in labor market conditions and the resilience of consumer spending, however, the staff saw the possibility of the economy continuing to grow slowly and avoiding a downturn as almost as likely as the mild-recession baseline," the minutes said.
— Jesse Pound
Fed minutes show central banks expects more rate hikes
The Federal Reserve expects to raise rates further from current levels, albeit at a slower-than-expected pace, a summary from the central bank's June meeting showed.
"Many [officials] also noted that, after rapidly tightening the stance of monetary policy last year, the Committee had slowed the pace of tightening and that a further moderation in the pace of policy firming was appropriate in order to provide additional time to observe the effects of cumulative tightening and assess their implications for policy," the minutes said.
— Fred Imbert, Jeff Cox
— Ganesh Rao
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European equity markets are set to open marginally lower, according to IG data.
Britain's FTSE is anticipated to open six points lower at 7,433, while Germany's DAX is poised to drop 16 points to 15,908. France's CAC is forecast to fall 10 points to 7,239 and Italy's MIB is on track to drop three points to 28,279.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton