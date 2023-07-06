CNBC Investing Club

History shows Wall Street can sustain its first half advance. How we're playing it

Kevin Stankiewicz
People walk along Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange, May 3, 2023.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

The stock market's strong first-half performance may be a tough act to follow, but history suggests further gains are achievable over final six months of 2023. In the near-term, though, some caution for equity investors is justified.