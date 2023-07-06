CNBC Investing Club

How we're thinking about all 11 stock market sectors heading into Friday's key jobs report

Zev Fima@zevfima
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 14, 2023 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

A one-two punch of strong economic reports on Thursday sparked a sell-off in stocks — and a review of our stocks and exposure to different sectors of this shifting market.