Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Thursday — the stupid nonsense edition

My top 10 things to watch Thursday, July 6 1. Stupid nonsense that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will accomplish anything noteworthy on her China trip. The Chinese need and want Taiwan. Not much else. 2. Stupid nonsense that the pseudo-OPEC+ meeting will accomplish something. Russia and the U.S. are pumping oil like mad. Saudi Arabia and Russia pledge to extend production cuts. 3. Stupid nonsense that Fed minutes matter. They never matter because it is late, and they're old. They are just something to talk about to fill the void. 4. Stupid nonsense that it's time to load up the boat ahead of the upcoming earnings season. That's never been the case. 5. The Dow , the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq are set for a lower open. Another muted session Wednesday after Wall Street last week closed out a standout second quarter and first half of the year. The month of July historically tends to be stronger. 6. ADP's private-sector June jobs blowout : 497,000 versus 220,000 expected. 10-year Treasury yield tops 4%. The ADP numbers come ahead of Friday's government employment report for June, a key report for central bankers to consider as they look poised to resume their interest rate hikes at their meeting later this month. 7. Morgan Stanley boosts its price target on Club name Microsoft (MSFT) to $415 per share from $335 and keeps its overweight buy-equivalent rating. The analysts see Microsoft as best positioned to make money from generative artificial intelligence. 8. KeyBanc raises its price target on Club holding Meta Platforms (META) to $335 per share from $280 and keeps its overweight rating. The analysts cite the launch of Twitter-rival Threads , saying it seems to address many of the problems with Elon Musk's platform. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg understands you need to be committed to the community. 9 . Bank of America increases its price target on Musk's Tesla (TSLA) to $300 per share from $225, and keeps its neutral rating. Pretty conservative PT since Tesla's stock is already at $280. 10. General Electric (GE) gets a price target bump to $120 per share from $108 at BofA, which also keeps its buy rating. Free cash flow huge. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

