Meta touches 17-month high after Threads platform launch. Here's what the pros are saying

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Meta Platforms . The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the social media company a day after it launched the Threads platform to rival Twitter. More than 30 million users signed up for the new service overnight, which connects directly to existing Instagram accounts. The rollout caught the eye of KeyBanc, which raised its price target on Meta to $335 from $280. Analysts at the firm said Threads could lead to several billions of dollars in advertising revenue. Also, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial, reiterated a buy rating on Meta, with a price target of $380. During Thursday's session, Meta's stock matched a 17-month high it had hit the previous day. Shares are up more than 140% this year.