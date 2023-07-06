CNBC Daily Open: Prepare for higher rates

Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve of the United States, is followed by security guards at the 2023 European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking on June 27, 2023, in Sintra, Portugal.

More hikes, but slower

Almost all Federal Reserve members expect more interest rate hikes at upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meetings, according to minutes of June's meeting. However, most favored a slower pace of hikes. Prior to the June meeting, the Fed had raised rates for 10 consecutive times, with four of them being 0.75 percentage point increases.

Minutes muting markets

U.S. stocks lost ground on Wednesday, the first full trading day this week, as investors digested the Fed minutes. Futures were flat, while the 10-year Treasury yield jumped more than 7 basis points to 3.934%. European markets traded lower too. The benchmark Stoxx 600 dropped 0.7% as factory production in the euro zone fell sharply in June.

Way too hot

The average temperature on Earth on Tuesday, July 4 hit 17.18 degrees Celsius (62.9 degrees Fahrenheit) — the hottest day on Earth ever recorded, according to the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer. It coincided with the start of El Niño, a weather phenomenon that is associated with warmer ocean water. Scientists warn that 2024 could be the first year the planet's temperature rises 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Threads vs Twitter

Meta officially launched Instagram Threads, its "text-based conversation app," on Wednesday. Threads is a Twitter-like messaging app in which users can use their existing Instagram usernames to post short messages and follow other people. The release of Threads seems timely — Twitter recently limited the number of posts users can view per day, drawing complaints from many Twitter users.

[PRO] Wider rally

The surge in major stock indexes during the first half of the year was largely driven by a handful of Big Tech stocks, raising alarm in analysts who warned that the rally was too narrow. That concern may dissipate soon — Bank of America expects the rally to extend to more stocks later this year. Here are BofA's stock picks for the third quarter.