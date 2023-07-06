Volkswagen will start testing self-driving cars in Austin as it moves on from Argo AI

Volkswagen Group of America (VWGoA) starting its first autonomous vehicle test program in Austin beginning in July 2023.

Volkswagen said Thursday that it will begin testing self-driving electric vehicles in Austin, Texas, later this month.

The German auto giant said it will deploy about 10 of its ID Buzz electric vans equipped with autonomous driving systems developed with Mobileye by the end of 2023. The first two of those vans are already in the U.S. and will begin testing before the end of July, it said.

The self-driving ID Buzz vans are equipped with lidar, radar and camera systems. The vehicles are "geofenced," meaning they will operate only in specific areas of the city that have been carefully mapped, Volkswagen said.

For now, all of its self-driving vehicles will have human safety drivers on board while testing.

"We selected Austin as the first U.S. hub, as the city has a track record for embracing innovation and offers a conducive climate for the testing of autonomous vehicles," said Katrin Lohmann, the executive leading Volkswagen's self-driving efforts in the U.S.

Lohmann said that the company expects to expand its Austin fleet and add testing operations in at least four more U.S. cities over the next three years.