CNBC Investing Club

What Ford's buoyant quarterly sales reveal about progress toward its ambitious EV goals

thumbnail
Paulina Likos@paulina_likos
A general view of the Halewood Ford transmission assembly plant after Ford announced a 230 GBP investment on October 18, 2021 in Halewood, England.
Christopher Furlong | Getty Images

Resilient quarterly auto sales from Club name Ford Motor (F) on Thursday bolstered our confidence in the company's transformation strategy to support its electric vehicle future.