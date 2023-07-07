Alibaba launches A.I. tool to generate images from text

Alibaba Group sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023.

Chinese technology giant Alibaba on Friday launched an artificial intelligence tool that can generate images from prompts.

Tongyi Wanxiang allows users to input prompts in Chinese and English and the AI tool will generate an image in various styles such as a sketch or 3D cartoon.

Alibaba's cloud division, which launched the product, said it is available for enterprise customers in China for beta testing.

Tongyi Wanxiang is Alibaba's latest generative AI offering as tech giants in China and the U.S. look to race ahead with the technology.

Generative AI refers to a type of artificial intelligence that is able to generate content based on prompts. It is trained on huge amounts of data to be able to do this. The most famous example is OpenAI's ChatGPT which has sparked a rush from the biggest tech players to develop their own rivals.

In the U.S., Google launched its AI chatbot called Bard. And in China, Baidu released Ernie Bot and Alibaba launched Tongyi Qianwen.