CCTV Script 06/06/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report on World Oceans Day for China's CCTV on June 06, 2023.

The ocean is the source of life for humans and many other organisms on Earth. It covers over 70% of the Earth's surface and is a major source of protein for over a billion people worldwide. It also has significant economic implications, with the United Nations projecting that the ocean economy will provide employment for 40 million people by 2030. However, there is a pressing issue that deserves human attention: marine plastic pollution.

A study published this year in the academic journal PLOS ONE assessed the trends in plastic content in the global ocean from 1979 to 2019. The results show a sharp increase in the quantity and mass of plastic in the ocean since around 2005. Scientists estimate that there are at least 1.7 quadrillion plastic particles in the global ocean, with a weight of approximately 2.3 million tons if collected.

Researchers suggest that this increase may reflect exponential growth in plastic production. Nikola Simpson, an ocean economy expert at the United Nations Development Programme, also stated that at the current rate of plastic production, there may be more plastic than fish in the ocean by the mid-century.

Plastic pollution primarily affects the fishing industry, damaging marine ecosystems and potentially impacting human health. Since plastic is not completely biodegradable, it breaks down into smaller and smaller fragments over time, forming what is known as microplastics.

These microplastics act like tiny sponges, absorbing various chemicals from the surrounding environment, including persistent organic pollutants such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. This pollution can disrupt the food chain and affect the reproduction and growth of fish and shellfish. Humans may also face health risks by consuming contaminated seafood.

Another major impact of plastic pollution is its detrimental effect on countries that rely on tourism as a significant contributor to their GDP. No visitors want to see beaches filled with plastic waste.

A professor from the Australian National Centre for Ocean Resources and Security (ANCORS) highlighted in a World Bank study that two-thirds of the economic losses caused by plastic pollution in coastal areas of countries like Tanzania are driven by the tourism industry. In recent years, rapid population growth and urbanization have occurred in East African coastal regions without adequate infrastructure for plastic waste management.

The professor called for short-term actions such as timely beach clean-ups during peak tourism seasons. In the long run, countries dependent on tourism should improve their waste management systems, and hotels should consider reducing their use of plastic.

Due to the impact of plastic pollution on multiple industries mentioned above, a report by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) estimated that global economic losses caused by marine plastic pollution reached $7 billion in 2018 alone. Furthermore, researchers at the Marine Laboratory in Plymouth, United Kingdom, estimated that the economic losses caused by every ton of marine plastic could range from $3,300 to $33,000 per year.

Currently, there are several scientific and technological projects internationally dedicated to addressing marine plastic pollution. These include the development of robots for detecting, locating, and collecting marine debris and the research and development of plastic products that can self-degrade in marine environments.

However, experts emphasize that addressing the problem of plastic pollution requires addressing it at its source, which means reducing the production of plastic items. On today's World Oceans Day, you can contribute by simply using one less plastic bag and making a small difference.