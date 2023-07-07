CCTV Script 02/06/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on June 02, 2023.

These two companies represent retailers in different categories: one in the high-end segment and the other in the affordable area. Both of them not only fell short of expectations in the first quarter but also revised their full-year guidance downward. This has shifted the market's focus back to the sluggishness in US consumer spending.

Macy's now expects its revenue for the fiscal year 2023 to be between $22.8 billion and $23.2 billion, lower than the previous guidance of $23.7 billion to $24.2 billion. Dollar General estimates a growth of approximately 3.5% to 5% in net sales for the fiscal year 2023, compared to the earlier growth range of 5.5% to 6%.

Following the release of the financial reports, we saw a significant drop in Macy's stock price of about 10% during pre-market trading on Thursday. Dollar Generalr's stock price, on the other hand, fell nearly 20% overnight.

The retailers' financial reports have once again highlighted the far-reaching impact of inflation on US consumers, as persistent high inflation erodes their purchasing power.

Dollar General stated that their core customers are spending more on low-profit essential items, while sales of clothing, home goods, and seasonal products have declined. The CEO of Macy's also mentioned that since late March, demand for non-essential items has continued to decline. In the second quarter, they may initiate more clearance sales and price reductions to address the excess inventory of seasonal products.

Anthony Chukumba

Managing director at Loop Capital Markets

"Inflation is still stubbornly high. And what that is doing is that's leading to stronger sales of consumable items, think food, health, beauty care items, and weaker sales of discretionary items, think seasonal items, and they make much higher profit margins on those discretionary items."

Sandra Campos

Former DVF CEO

"You know, we still definitely have inflation, higher gas prices, we have higher food costs, as everybody has said as well. And so they're being more selective, they have to be more selective because they're stressed financially and so the consumer behavior is changing."

The financial reports of both retailers are also in line with a recent report from online payment information platform PYMNTS, which points out that the headwinds in the macroeconomy are affecting various groups of people, ranging from low- to high-income earners.

Some analysts further indicate that the magnitude and speed of the current round of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve are unprecedented, and we are now witnessing the impact on consumer confidence.

According to the latest data from the Conference Board, an US economic research institution, consumer confidence in May hit a six-month low, dropping from a revised 103.7 last month to 102.3 this month. There are voices in the market suggesting that considering the weakness in consumer spending, the Federal Reserve should immediately halt interest rate hikes and consider initiating rate cuts by the end of 2023 or early 2024.