CCTV Script 03/05/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 03, 2023.

JPMorgan Chase's acquisition of First Republic Bank only brought a day of calmness within the US banking sector. An overnight selling-off in regional bank stocks once again sparked concerns.

The share price of Western Pacific Bank plummeted by over 27%, experiencing multiple trading suspensions due to volatility. US-based Alliance West Bancorp fell by approximately 15%.

The KBW Regional Banking Index, which tracks stocks of regional banks in the US, dropped by around 5.5%, marking the largest decline since the Silicon Valley Bank crisis in March.

Some analysts point out that this wave of volatility in regional bank stocks is somewhat unusual because there haven't been any new issues emerging yet. It seems that the market is looking for the next one to fail after the collapse of First Republic Bank.

While each bank collapse has its unique reasons, some analysts suggest that the banking industry is facing some common cyclical challenges.

Erika Najarian

UBS equity research analyst

"Concerns over going back to the cyclical challenge that are facing banks, which is higher interest rates and the impact of funding costs, the prospects of recession, and especially for the larger regional banks, the prospects of much tighter regulation."

Against the backdrop of rising interest rates, financing costs on the liability side are increasing, while the market value of assets is shrinking. These factors continue to squeeze the profit margins of commercial lending institutions, thereby raising questions against the long-term profitability of regional banks.

Furthermore, Charlie Munger recently warned that regional banks are "full of" with a large number of "bad" commercial real estate loans, and the high vacancy rates in office buildings have intensified investor concerns.

According to Trepp, a real estate analytics company, as of the end of last year, regional banks with assets totaling $250 billion held around $1.1 trillion in commercial real estate loans, which are due to mature by 2027. In the case of rising interest rates, loan losses may exacerbate the current banking crisis.

The market expects the Fed to raise interest rates by 25 basis points this week. Higher rates will increase the cost of banks holding deposits while reducing the market value of long-term bonds and loans on their books. This could continue to put pressure on the banking industry.

In spite of the acquisition of First Republic Bank being seen as a positive sign, some analysts believe that there is no clear solution to restoring confidence in regional banks in the market at present. It may require regulatory institutions to provide a more comprehensive response.

It is anticipated that during the press conference following the FOMC meeting in May, comments will be made regarding the recent crisis in regional banks.



