CCTV Script 04/05/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 04, 2023.

About the recent FOMC meeting, the market is more concerned about whether the Federal Reserve will pause its rate hikes or even begin cutting rates. The Fed's move to remove certain statements from its March statement does imply a potential pause in aggressive rate hikes. However, the Federal Reserve stated that it is premature to discuss rate cuts, primarily because the committee believes that inflation will not decline soon and which may need more time.

Jerome Powell

The Fed Chair

"We, on the committee, have a view that inflation is going to come down, not so quickly, but it'll take some time. And in that world, if that forecast is broadly, right, it would not be appropriate and to cut rates, and we won't cut rates."

As the possibility of rate cuts did not materialize, the market, which had long bet on the Fed pivots in the coming months and potentially cutting rates before the end of the year, was disappointed, leading to declines in all 3 major US stock indices overnight.

On the one hand, the task of reducing inflation is not yet completed, and the Federal Reserve may maintain the current high interest rates for some time. On the other hand, in an environment of high interest rates, banking crises continue to emerge.

David Kelly

JP Morgan Asset Management chief global strategist

"I think the real key here is, you know, let's keep an eye on the on the banking industry, we hope the worst is behind this. But if you continue to see deposits flow out, you could still have a problem here."

It has been seen that regional banks are slowing down the lending business. Regarding the banking crisis, Powell stated that since early March, the banking industry has seen overall improvement, but it has indeed observed tighter borrowing conditions for households and businesses due to the banking crisis.

Credit tightening could also impact economic activity, hiring, and inflation, but the extent of the impact remains unclear, says Jerome Powell. Analysts fear that this 10th rate hike could become the "last straw" to break the banking sector's back.

Furthermore, the Fed is also troubled by the issue of the US debt ceiling. This week, US Treasury Secretary Yellen warned that the US government could run out of cash as soon as June 1 and stated that the last minute to suspend or increase the debt limit would severely impact the confidence of businesses and consumers. Even the potential risk of U.S. debt default could cause disruptions to financial markets..

Alan Blinder

Former Fed Vice Chair

"The national debt ceiling that's another storm if you talk about financial instability. If you want to get financial instability that's the way to do it."

It is indeed that the Federal Reserve is currently facing multiple challenges. The billionaire Bond King Jeffrey Gundlach commented that this Fed meeting can be described as "making no promises at all." Other comments point out that this allows the Fed to have flexibility in the future and to introduce any policy

without surprising the market. We will keep focusing on the Federal Reserve's future interest rate decisions.