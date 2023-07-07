CCTV Script 05/05/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 05, 2023.

Despite showing signs of calming down, the US banking crisis reignited this week with the collapse of First Republic Bank. And the US regional bank stocks faced another heavy blow.

Overnight, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF dropped by over 5%. Western Pacific Bank of the United States led the decline, plummeting over 50% and experiencing multiple trading suspensions during the day. Meanwhile, Western Alliance Bancorporation fell by over 38%.

Both banks have stated that they have not experienced any significant deposit outflows since the acquisition of First Republic Bank.

Some analysts have pointed out that the current market is not trading based on the fundamentals of the banks but rather due to insufficient market confidence and the disruption from short sellers.

Brian Swint

Barron's reporter

"It just looks like the market ganging up on whoever they feel might be next to be weak. You know, it's just fear. That's, that's guiding traders hands right now."

According to an analysis firm Ortex, short sellers profited $1.2 billion from shorting US regional banks in the first two days of May alone. On just this Thursday, short sellers made a profit of $378.9 million by shorting certain regional banks.

Furthermore, systemic issues persist in the banking industry under the environment of high interest rates, such as rising financing costs for loans and the devaluation of asset market prices.

The so-called new "Bond King" Jeffrey Gundlach stated in an interview with CNBC that the crisis in regional banks would not end unless the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates.

Jeffrey Gundlach

DoubleLine CEO

"So the leaving rates this high is going to continue this stress. And so I believe that with a very high probability, there's going to be further regional bank failures."

The wave of banking crises has also weakened the confidence of many Americans in the US financial system.

A Gallup survey showed that out of 1,013 surveyed American adults, 19% expressed significant concerns about the security of their bank deposits, and 29% expressed some level of worry. The combined total is close to 50%. The results are similar to Gallup's findings after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in September 2008.

Then how can concerns about regional banks be alleviated? Some analysts suggest, on the one hand, that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) needs to expand insurance coverage or raise the $250,000 limit. However, there doesn't seem to be any intention from Washington to take further action at the moment.

Nick Timiraos

Wall Street Journal chief economics correspondent

"I think what's interesting is that you don't hear a lot of urgency right now in Washington to take further action. You know, there have been some calls for increasing deposit insurance guarantees, but that doesn't really seem to be going anywhere."

On the other hand, banning short selling is another possible solution. According to sources, given the strong fundamentals of regional banks, the recent increase in short selling activities has raised concerns, and regulators are also evaluating whether there is market manipulation behind the significant volatility in bank stocks. We will also closely monitor this situation.



