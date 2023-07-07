CCTV Script 05/06/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on June 05, 2023.

The outcome of the OPEC+ meeting indicates that the only change for the remainder of the year is Saudi Arabia's announcement to further reduce daily production by 1 million barrels in July, with the possibility of extending this additional cut. Combined with the previous daily cut of 500,000 barrels in April, Saudi Arabia's production in July will decrease to approximately 9 million barrels per day, which is considered a very low production level for Saudi Arabia.

UBS commodity analyst stated that Saudi Arabia's maximum production capacity is close to 12 million barrels per day, so the production of around 9 million barrels is the lowest level since June 2021. Given the absence of a global economic recession at present, this figure is quite low.

This also sends a signal that Saudi Arabia is determined to stabilize the crude oil market. In recent months, macroeconomic weakness globally has indeed put pressure on oil prices.

Ed Morse

Managing Director, Global Head of Commodity Research at Citi Group

"We're in an extremely weak market, in part, because the demand side, we have demand in the three largest consuming countries in the world, China, the European Union, and the United States. That is disappointing. And it's disappointing in a very big way."

Following the announcement of production cuts by OPEC+ in April, oil prices initially rose but then declined further. In response to the latest news, on Monday, during the early Asian trading session, the prices of US WTI crude oil futures and Brent crude oil futures rose significantly, reaching around $73 per barrel and $77 per barrel, respectively.

According to data from the IMF, Saudi Arabia needs oil prices to be above $80 per barrel to balance its budget and fund some of its giant economic projects.

There are several noteworthy points that came out of the meeting. Firstly, OPEC+ announced that the production cuts announced in April will be extended until the end of next year. Additionally, OPEC+ discussed the issue of production baselines for various oil-producing countries, resulting in adjustments to production quotas for some nations, which has caused some controversy.

Certain oil-producing countries, such as Angola and Nigeria, have long struggled to increase production to their designated quotas due to depleted capacity and insufficient investments. However, these countries are also unwilling to give up their existing quotas, as they believe that reducing them would weaken their attractiveness to foreign investors. On the other hand, the UAE has consistently sought to increase its production baseline.

Intense discussions took place among OPEC+ member countries, resulting in the UAE receiving a higher production quota next year, while Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, and other countries agreed to lower their quotas, subject to independent assessments of their actual production capacity, with the premise is that a third party is required to conduct an independent assessment of its actual production capacity.

Abdulaziz bin Salman

Saudi Energy Minister Prince

"We will have new baselines and a way forward, that makes it more equitable, more fair, for everybody. To assign for them, production levels that is going to be commensurate with their capacities, in the most transparent way."

Another point of contention at the meeting was the banning of three news organizations, Bloomberg, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal, from entering OPEC's headquarters for interviews. Some analysts suggest that this is because the Saudi Energy Minister believed that his market views were not accurately reported by these media outlets. However, by targeting the media, it also reflects his desire to do everything possible to support oil prices and possibly signifies a sense of desperation.