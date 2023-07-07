CCTV Script 06/06/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on June 06, 2023.

Recently, Vietnam's electricity demand has surged due to extreme hot weather. However, there is a significant shortage in electricity supply. Drought has caused water levels in many hydroelectric plants in Vietnam to decline severely. Additionally, delays in coal imports have affected the operation of local thermal power plants, leading to frequent power outages and impacting production in local industrial areas.

The official website of the Northern Power Corporation (EVNNPC), a subsidiary of Vietnam Electricity Group, indicates that some industrial parks in northern provinces, including Bac Giang and Bac Ninh, are facing rotational power cuts. These industrial parks are where multinational companies such as Foxconn, Samsung, and Canon have established their manufacturing facilities. For the manufacturing industry, power outages essentially mean production stoppages.

Several media outlets, including Reuters and Bloomberg, quoted an announcement from the Northern Power Corporation, stating that Canon's factory in Bac Ninh province would experience power cuts from 8 a.m. local time on Monday until 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Furthermore, in the first few days of this week, at least five industrial parks and some villages in Bac Ninh province would face several hours of partial or complete power outages.

In Bac Giang province, due to the tight power supply, the local government has ordered factories to shift part of their production to after 10 p.m., while reducing the lighting intensity in public areas by 50%. Power outages are frequent and often occur suddenly, leading the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, which represents European companies, to send a letter to Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade on Monday.

The Vice Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam stated that Vietnam has a reputation as a reliable global manufacturing hub, and action should be taken quickly before its reputation is damaged. Last Saturday, the Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam stated that the government has requested relevant agencies to increase coal and natural gas production.

The impact of high temperatures and power shortages has been affecting the lives of Vietnamese people for the past few months, not just in the industrial sector.

In early May, Vietnam experienced its highest recorded temperature in history, reaching 44.1 degrees Celsius, surpassing the record set in 2019. In Ho Chi Minh City, the government advised residents not to wear formal attire to work, while the Danang City government ordered the closure of decorative and advertising lighting in public places at 8 p.m.

Vietnam heavily relies on coal-fired power generation. In fact, in May of this year, the Vietnamese government established a national plan for its electricity industry called Power Development Plan 8, aimed at reducing reliance on coal and developing wind and natural gas energy. However, the plan still faces numerous challenges.

The ultimate goal of Power Development Plan 8 is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. However, according to the World Bank, by 2040, Vietnam will require an investment of $368 billion to embark on the path of net-zero emissions. In December last year, Vietnam signed the "Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP)" with the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and other countries, providing it with up to $15.5 billion in financing, but there is still a significant gap remaining.

Vietnam Electricity Group stated that due to the scorching heat, electricity consumption in northern Vietnam is expected to continue to increase at the beginning of June. The Vietnamese government is currently exploring ways to increase electricity supply, which may involve importing liquefied natural gas or accelerating renewable energy projects.