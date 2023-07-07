CCTV Script 10/05/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 10, 2023.

Now the negotiations regarding the US debt ceiling issue have reached a deadlock. There are significant differences between the White House and congressional Republicans.

Republicans have stated that if the debt limit is to be raised, it should be accompanied by conditions such as "reducing budget deficits." This includes cutting the budget for the Internal Revenue Service, ending loan forgiveness for students, and canceling tax subsidies for renewable energy, among other things.

While the White House has indicated that it will only accept a clean debt ceiling increase without conditions. Analysts suggest that this debt ceiling negotiation may come down at the 11th hour, which typically refers to the final moments before the deadline.

GEORGE BORY

Allspring Global Investments, Chief Investment Strategist for Fixed Income

"But with high level negotiations, you do ultimately have to go right to the 11th hour, probably the 59th minute as well, before you get sort of real, real agreement."

When asked about the prioritization of debt payments in the event of a default, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told CNBC that there are various options available currently, but none of them are good choices—they are all bad choices. The only choice that ensures a well-shaped economy is to raise the debt ceiling.

Janet Yellen

The US Treasury Secretary

"The only option that really leaves our economy in good shape is in our financial system is raising the debt ceiling and making clear that Congress stands behind the basic principle that America pays its bills, we're not a deadbeat country."

Yellen said that as early as June 1st, the Treasury will run out of cash and money from extraordinary measures that it has been using for several months.

Analysis indicates that the ongoing credit contraction resulting from the banking crisis in the United States has already affected the US economy. If Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling, it will undoubtedly worsen the situation.

The most immediate impact would likely be a large-scale sell-off in the stock market, similar to what occurred between July and September 2011. Additionally, the Treasury Department would be unable to pay numerous bills.

KRISTINA HOOPER

INVESCO

"For example, Social Security payments, military salaries, those things could be sacrificed in order to service debt, that will be a real problem for the economy."

Moody's latest forecast suggests that if the US defaults, the country's GDP would decline by 4%, and over 7 million workers would become unemployed. Even a brief default would lead to a loss of 2 million jobs. When the impact expands to a broader real economy, the Fed would need to intervene, according to some analysts.

Dennis Lockhart

Former Atlanta Fed President

"In my experience, fiscal matters get factored into the decision making, when it looks like they're going to affect the outcomes in the real economy and particularly in the two mandated objectives of low inflation and, and the maximum employment that the Fed has been given by Congress."

In fact, there have been several instances in US history where debt ceiling negotiations were reached at the last minute. Currently, most market predictions suggest a high likelihood that Congress will raise the debt ceiling at last.

However, analysts point out that once the debt ceiling is raised, it means a significant amount of treasury will be issued, which could put upward pressure on bond yields. The US President Biden will hold further discussions on the debt ceiling issue with Speaker of the House McCarthy this Friday.



