CCTV Script 11/05/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 11, 2023.

In 2021, against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit, about 15,000 EU drivers left the UK. At that time, the shortage of British truck drivers made headlines in the media. Two years later, the situation is starting to improve now.

Throughout this graph we can see that the number of vacancies for heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers in the UK has returned to pre-pandemic levels after experiencing a significant increase in 2021.

Both the UK government and businesses have made efforts to address the labor shortage. The government has invested £34 million to establish skill training camps, aiming to train young British individuals as truck drivers.

On the business side, companies have resorted to offering substantial pay raises to attract workers, but this has also increased costs in the road freight industry and brought some side effects.

This graph shows that the median hourly wage for UK HGV drivers has been steadily increasing since 2021 and is now around £15 per hour.

Turners Soham, a freight company in Cambridge, UK, stated that the wage increases for drivers have had a spill-over effect, leading to wage hikes for automotive mechanics as well. The total good-transporting costs have significantly increased over the past two years.

According to the Financial Times, leaders in the UK logistics industry have indicated that although the driver shortage situation has eased, wages and overall costs are now 20% to 30% higher than the pre-pandemic levels. Some experts also told CNBC that wage increases could pose a hidden risk of inflation.

Charlie White-Thomson

CEO of Saxo Markets UK

"The one that people like to concentrate on is, is the employment number, which is looks better. But that is a double edged sword, because that is feeding directly into inflation. And you can see that in the wage."

The UK supply chain is facing various challenges, not only with the shortage of drivers in transportation but also with a lack of manpower at the production end such as Bacon factories.

And the procedures for European goods crossing the border have become more complex after Brexit, leading to delivery delays. A recent survey suggests that supply chain issues in the UK may persist in 2023.

The survey conducted by Coupa revealed that among surveyed leaders in the UK supply chain sector, 91% believe that the situation will either worsen or not improve in 2023.

When discussing the underlying reasons, respondents attributed supply chain issues to geopolitical factors, increasing costs in transportation and production, COVID-19, and material shortages.

The survey also shows that respondents anticipate potential shortages of certain goods in the next 6 to 12 months, with the three most affected products being fuel, food, and computer chips. We will closely follow the developments regarding the future of the UK supply chain issues.