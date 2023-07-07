CCTV Script 22/05/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 22, 2023.

At first we can see that the sales growth of several American retailers has significantly slowed down. Both Walmart and Target have warned that their sales peaked in February and continued to weaken in March and April. Home improvement retailer Home Depot has also lowered its annual sales guidance.

The CFO of Walmart believes that the decline in sales is attributed to the termination of support programs during the pandemic, such as food assistance plans. Additionally, the total amount of tax refunds in the US this year has decreased significantly compared to last year, and many consumers often use their tax refunds for retail consumption, which also affects the performance of retailers.

Target's CEO specifically pointed out that the banking crisis in March shook consumer confidence and triggered concerns about a recession in the US economy. Target's Chief Growth Officer also stated that rising prices and increased borrowing costs have constrained the budgets of American households, leading to a decline in the savings rate of consumers.

Another major characteristic we observe is that inflation remains a keyword. Although the inflation rate in the US has finally shown a decline recently, it still remains high. As a result, consumers are still reducing their spending on non-essential items and are more likely to purchase necessities such as bread and butter from price-friendly grocery stores.

Sarat Sethi

DCLA managing partner and portfolio manager

"It's just in line of exactly the Walmart said, Look, grocery is very strong. the consumers are spending more money, really on things like groceries less on apparel."

Some analysts believe that Walmart is often favored by consumers when they are budget-conscious.

According to companies' quarterly reports, Walmart's sales in the US increased by 7.4% year-on-year, while Target's performance remained flat, and Home Depot's performance declined by 4.6%. The driving force behind Walmart's growth is its grocery business.

During the 2008 financial crisis, Walmart's stock price differed from other retailers, and a similar situation is happening now. In the past 12 months, Walmart's stock price has risen by over 20%, while Target has declined by about 1% and Home Depot has experienced a slight increase of about 1%.

Furthermore, another major characteristic is that the weather has suppressed consumer demand. Due to the late arrival of warm spring, Walmart's CFO stated that sales of air conditioners have sharply declined in some stores. Sam's Club, a subsidiary of Walmart, also noted a slowdown in the sales of outdoor patio furniture. Home Depot also mentioned that the wet weather in the western region of the United States has affected sales.

Many retailers are looking forward to a rebound in sales with the arrival of summer. Target's Chief Growth Officer anticipates a shopping boom during the back-to-school season in the summer, with growth expected in various categories of products, including lunch ingredients, dormitory supplies, and children's clothing. It is projected that sales in the second half of the year will be boosted.