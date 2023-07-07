CCTV Script 23/05/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 23, 2023.

On Monday, Facebook's parent company, Meta, received a record-breaking fine of €1.2 billion for violating the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

In 2021, Luxembourg's regulatory authority imposed a privacy fine of €746 million on Amazon, making Meta's fine nearly twice the amount and the largest fine issued under GDPR since its introduction in 2018.

In addition to the hefty fine, the European Union regulatory body, the Data Protection Commission Ireland, has demanded that Meta cease transferring personal data of EU users to the United States within five months and stop illegally processing and storing user data in the US within six months.

Analysts say that if this ruling takes effect, Meta will need to redesign its systems to store the data of most European users within Europe. However, this task is complex and costly. Meta warned brfore in its financial reports that without a legal basis for data transfers, the company may be forced to stop providing products and services in Europe.

The Irish Data Protection Commission has faced criticism from other data regulatory bodies within the EU, accusing it of lacking the courage to penalize large tech companies. This latest fine may serve as evidence for Irish officials to demonstrate their proper enforcement of regulations.

It is worth noting that May 25th of this year marked the fifth anniversary of GDPR. Looking back at the history of fines, Meta has been fined seven times, totaling around $2.5 billion, which accounts for over 50% of the total fines under GDPR. Amazon and Google have received fines totaling over $800 million.

Meta's Global Affairs President stated that Meta, like thousands of other companies providing services in Europe, uses the same legal mechanisms. However, they are disappointed to be singled out. Meta believes that the fine is unreasonable and unnecessary and has announced its intention to appeal the ruling and fine. Currently, Meta faces various business challenges.

Roger McNamee

Elevation Partners co-founder

"Obviously, the core business of Facebook is saturated in the key markets. Instagram is up against huge competitive threats from tick tock, and it's not just Apple going after the ad market, but the European regulators are beginning to make inroads there and those are going to be headwinds that they're going to have to fight."

This fine may impact Meta's advertisement business. Previously, Meta's CFO mentioned that 10% of the company's global advertising revenue comes from advertising to Facebook users in EU countries.

In fact, the issue of data transfers between the United States and the European Union has been in a deadlock. The European Commission stated on Monday that it expects to reach a new data transfer agreement with the United States before the summer, providing a clear legal basis for data transfers between the two parties.