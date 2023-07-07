CCTV Script 24/05/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 24, 2023.

Recently, the Italian government held crisis talks, and the topic of the meeting was the skyrocketing prices of pasta in Italy. It may sound strange that rising prices would lead to crisis talks. Experts said that pasta is not only the most popular staple food in the country but also an integral part of its culture. Therefore, the sustained surge in pasta prices is a significant issue for locals.

The latest data from the Italian National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) shows that pasta prices rose by 16.5% in April, which is roughly double the inflation rate during the same period. In April, Italy's consumer price index was 8.1%.

A representative consumer association in Italy highlighted that over the past year, the average price of one kilogram of pasta has increased from $1.86 to $2.33. Out of the 110 provinces in Italy, only 12 provinces offer pasta at a price lower than $2.2 per kilogram.

Furthermore, there is a significant variation in price increases among regions. The Siena province in Tuscany experienced a surge of over 58%, while Alessandria in northwest Italy saw a mere 4.6% increase.

The reasons behind the price hikes have sparked some debate. Italy's largest agricultural association states that the price of the main ingredient in pasta, durum wheat, has actually significantly declined since its peak last year. The rising retail prices have not increased farmers' income.

However, representatives of Italian food producers argue that the pasta currently on the shelves was produced months ago when durum wheat prices were high. Additionally, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has led to increased energy costs for production. Packaging and logistics costs are also contributing factors to the rise in pasta prices.

In response to these claims, the Italian consumer association points out that some companies are using the Russia-Ukraine war as an excuse to inflate prices, aiming for higher profits. They urge consumers to reduce their consumption of pasta to drive down prices.

The consumer association proposes a 15-day "pasta strike" in which people refrain from purchasing any pasta products to reduce consumption. A similar situation occurred in 2007 when pasta prices rose by nearly 20%, and Italians staged a one-day strike to protest against buying pasta.

David Ortega, a food economist from Michigan State University, states that food prices would be often sticky, with rapid increases but slower declines. It may take some time for the decrease in wheat prices to be reflected in consumer prices along the supply chain.

The Chief Scientific Officer of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) in the United States also emphasizes that this pasta crisis serves as a reminder to establish a resilient food supply chain, including diversifying sources of raw materials and adjusting production processes during specific periods.