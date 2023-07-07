CCTV Script 25/05/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 25, 2023.

The minutes of the May FOMC meeting revealed a keyword: uncertainty. Federal Reserve officials had differing views on whether further interest rate hikes were needed.

Some officials believed that progress in reducing inflation was too slow and that further rate hikes were necessary. However, others held the view that the US economic growth was slowing, and there may be no need to further tighten monetary policy after the May meeting. Nevertheless, there was a consensus among Fed officials that the current inflation rate in the US remained significantly higher than the long-term target of 2%.

Therefore, it has become unclear whether the Federal Reserve will continue or pause interest rate hikes at the June meeting. The President of the Minneapolis Fed, who has the right to vote this year, stated in an interview that the votes may be very close between those holding different opinions.

Neel Kashkari

Minneapolis Fed President

"I think Right now it's a close call either way versus raising another time in June or skipping."

The CME's interest rate observation tool indicates that the market is currently betting with a 67% probability that the Fed will pause rate hikes in June. But in July, the Federal Reserve is expected to continue raising rates, with the combined probability of rate hikes of 25 and 50 basis points reaching nearly 60%.

When looking at longer-term interest rate trends, the market had previously expected the Federal Reserve to potentially begin cutting rates this year. However, the meeting minutes showed that almost all officials had doubts about rate cuts this year.

Roger Ferguson

Former Vice Chairman of the Fed

"I think the market is not focused enough on how sticky this inflation tends to be appears to be."

Bob Parker

Senior advisor at ICMA

"I think is very naive to assume that the Fed is going to cut interest rates, possibly in 2024, but certainly not in 2023."

Overall, the Federal Reserve conveyed the message that rate cuts are unlikely this year but did not rule out further rate hikes. This information, combined with recent hawkish comments from Fed officials, has contributed to the recent strengthening of the US dollar. On the 24th, the US dollar index, which measures the dollar against six major currencies, rose by 0.4%, reaching a two-month high.

Furthermore, the market is also evaluating multiple sources of uncertainty, including negotiations on the US debt ceiling, regional bank credit tightening, commercial real estate, and more. Among these various uncertainties, the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions may be of utmost importance.

Mohamed El-Erian

Allianz and Gramercy advisor and president of Queens' College, Cambridge

"So the three things I mentioned that are uncertain, the debt ceiling, what the Fed is going to do next? And what's kind of happened to credit to the economy. It is the Fed, that's the most difficult to resolve."

Ahead of the June 13th meeting, the Federal Reserve will receive more economic data, including monthly employment reports and inflation data. Federal Reserve Board member Christopher J. Waller stated that the interest rate decision would depend on the data over the next three weeks.