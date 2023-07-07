CCTV Script 26/05/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 26, 2023.

Recently, we have seen a surge in milk prices in India. The former Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the largest dairy company in India, stated that over the past 15 months, the prices of milk and dairy products have increased by approximately 14% to 15%.

Data from Mintec, a global food commodity price database provider, shows that from November 2021 to early May this year, milk prices in India rose from INR 46 per liter to INR 53 per liter, which is equivalent to approximately CNY 4.53 per liter of milk.

It is important to note that India is the largest consumer of milk in the world, and the price hike has put an economic burden on many Indian families.

Firstly, in India, every household buys milk on a daily basis, with an average consumption of approximately 440 grams per person per day. Secondly, many common foods on Indian tables, such as Indian cheese, ghee (clarified butter), and yogurt, are also made from milk.

According to a survey by Indian public opinion research firm Local Circles, one-third of Indian households have reduced milk consumption due to price increases.

There are multiple factors behind the price hike. Firstly, the increased cost of feed. The National Dairy Development Board of India stated that cattle feed is typically composed of various grains such as corn, wheat, rice, and oats. Many of these ingredients experienced significant price increases since mid-last year and have remained at higher levels. Part of the reason is attributed to the Russia-Ukraine war. The unusual rainfall and high temperatures this year have also led to high feed prices, with a grain inflation rate of 13.5% in April in India.

Furthermore, India has been affected by a contagious disease among cattle called cowpox, which causes blisters in cattle and a decrease in milk production. According to Mintec's dairy analyst, it is estimated that around 300,000 cows in India died or became emaciated due to cowpox last year, negatively impacting milk production.

On one hand, supply is hindered, and on the other hand, India is entering the peak demand season. The arrival of summer will increase the demand for products like ice cream. Some analysts suggest that this may continue to support milk prices and potentially lead India, which is already the largest milk-producing country globally, to rely on imports.

It is worth noting that milk is also an important component of religious festivals in India. For example, during Diwali, one of India's biggest religious celebrations, a core element of the festivities is a sweet dish called sweet rice pudding, which is primarily made from milk, flour, ghee, and sugar.

Industry insiders predict that after Diwali in November this year, milk prices may decrease slightly, dropping by around INR 2 to 3 per liter, reaching approximately INR 50 per liter. However, a significant decline is not expected.