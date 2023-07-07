CCTV Script 29/05/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 29, 2023.

According to official statistics from Germany, nearly half of the 41 million households in Germany use natural gas for heating, and 25% use oil. Last year, Germany's buildings emitted 112 million tons of greenhouse gasses, accounting for 15% of the total emissions. In order to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045, the German government previously passed this radical climate law, which will prohibit the installation of new oil and gas heating systems starting from next year.

However, the recent new law has sparked strong opposition from the German public. A survey by the German magazine "Die Zeit" showed that 70% of respondents wanted to repeal the new law.

Under this new law, Germans will need to switch to a new energy technology, heat pumps, to replace their existing oil and gas heating systems such as gas boilers. It is estimated that this transition, by 2028, could cost Germans €9.16 billion per year.

The rushed introduction of the law and the high cost of the transition have led to public opposition. Additionally, implementing the law faces many practical challenges.

Firstly, although the German government has promised subsidies and stated that it will cover 30% of the installation cost of heat pumps, a recent survey by an energy consulting firm GIH found that German authorities may take an average of 125 days to process an allocation application for heating and renovation projects.

Secondly, Germany may not have enough plumbers to ensure the conversion and installation of heating systems. The German Association for Pipes, Heating, and Air Conditioning has stated that plumbers currently have a backlog of approximately 20 weeks' worth of orders, and even if they start accepting new jobs now, it may not be possible to guarantee completion before January 2024.

Lastly, heat pumps may put pressure on Germany's power grid.

Recently, this new law has also resulted in some unintended consequences. Many Germans are hoping to install new oil and gas heating systems before the deadline set by the law, by 2024. As a result, data from the German Central Association of Plumbing, Heating and Air (ZVSHK) shows that in the first quarter of this year, Germany sold approximately 168,000 gas boilers, a 100% increase compared to the same period last year.

The controversy surrounding this law has also plunged Chancellor Scholz's government into its most serious crisis since taking office nearly 18 months ago.

Members of parliament were supposed to have a first reading of the law recently, but the Free Democratic Party of Germany (FDP) has postponed parliamentary discussions and halted the final passage of the new law, stating that it needs modifications.