CCTV Script 30/05/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 30, 2023.

The UK government has recently been discussing with retailers to establish a price cap plan aimed at keeping costs as low as possible for essential items such as bread and milk. The UK Health Secretary stated that the government is working constructively with retailers and emphasized that the price cap is voluntary rather than mandatory.

In April, the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages in the UK rose by 19.1% compared to the previous year, the second-highest increase in 45 years. Currently, food has replaced energy as the main driver of inflation in the UK. Analysts believe that this is the crux of persistently high inflation, which also affects consumer behavior in the UK.

A survey conducted by the UK's Office for National Statistics in early May revealed that approximately 48% of surveyed UK adults, nearly half of them, said they have reduced their food purchases. The Resolution Foundation, a UK think tank, also predicts that by July of this year, the average grocery bill for an average UK household will be around £1,000 higher compared to 2020 due to surging food prices.

However, the British Retail Consortium, representing major supermarkets in the UK, is skeptical of the price cap plan, stating that setting a cap will not affect food prices. One of the directors of the consortium, Andrew Opie, indicated that high food prices are related to increased energy, transportation, and labor costs, and retailers now have to pay higher prices to food producers and farmers. Some practitioners also believe that price caps are counter-market and may harm the profits of small retailers.

Furthermore, Opie also stated that commodity prices have actually fallen, and part of the reason for high inflation is related to the government's new regulatory measures. He believes that the government should not adopt price control measures but should focus on reducing bureaucracy and red tape to lower prices.

Compared to other countries, inflation in the UK is indeed more stubborn.

Mike Horan

Head of EMEA trading at BNY Mellon Pershing

"If I look at the UK, the EU and US markets at the moment, I'd say the sick child out of all three is probably the UK, you know, we've got inflation, which is, you know, more sticky than the others."

Due to market expectations that the Bank of England will further raise interest rates to combat inflation, the yield on UK 10-year government bonds has returned to the levels seen in October last year during the tenure of former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

It is worth noting that the current Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak, differs from Truss in that he does not advocate for immediate tax cuts but believes that the focus should be on addressing high inflation and borrowing costs. However, the current situation in the UK raises doubts about whether Sunak will be able to implement tax cuts policies before the next general election.



