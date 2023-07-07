CCTV Script 31/05/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 31, 2023.

After weeks of negotiations, President Biden and the House Speaker McCarthy have finally reached an agreement and introduced the debt ceiling bill. However, reaching an agreement is just the first step. The bill will now enter the legislative process, which is the sprint stage, and its final enactment requires a vote in the U.S. Congress.

Let us go through the timeline. This chart shows that the bill still needs approval from the House Rules Committee, a full House vote, and a full Senate vote. It is worth noting that there are 9 Republicans and 4 Democrats in the House Rules Committee. The latest news also shows that 2 Republicans have expressed opposition to the bill.

In fact, both hardliners from both parties in the U.S. Congress have expressed dissatisfaction with the compromise bill. Let us first take a look at some key provisions of the bill.

First, the debt ceiling will be suspended until January 1, 2025, meaning that this issue will be left to the next president and the new Congress to address after the election. In terms of spending, non-defense spending will roughly remain the same as this year in the 2024 fiscal year, with a 1% growth cap set for the 2025 fiscal year. As for defense spending, a 3% increase will be allowed next year, consistent with Biden's budget request.

In addition, the bill cuts $21.4 billion in funding previously granted to the Internal Revenue Service by Congress last year. The bill also raises the threshold for food assistance programs, requiring low-income adults between the ages of 18 and 54 to have a job to qualify for food aid.

Some conservative Republicans criticize McCarthy for merely securing superficial policy adjustments without the transformative change promised earlier.

Congressman Scott Perry

"This deal fails, fails completely. And that's why these members and others will be absolutely opposed to the deal. And we will do everything in our power to stop it and end it now."

Some Democrats believe that welfare programs should not have increased requirements. The Deputy Director of the National Economic Council said that the fact that both sides are dissatisfied may actually be a good thing, indicating that both sides have made concessions.

Bharat Ramamurti

The National Economic Council's deputy director

"It's usually a sign of a good compromise if there's some folks who are a little bit unhappy on each side."

With less than a week left for Congress, Treasury Secretary Yellen has provided a more precise date. On June 5th, the Treasury will run out of funds. Currently, the majority of the market believes that Congress will ultimately vote in favor of the bill to avoid a debt default. However, while concerns about the debt crisis are easing, the market is also starting to focus on new risks regarding Treasury bonds.

After the debt ceiling is suspended, it is expected that the U.S. Treasury will begin issuing more bonds to raise money. According to the Treasury's own projections, by the end of this year, they may raise approximately $1.5 trillion by issuing T-bills, which are short-term bonds with maturities of one year or less.

Lauren Goodwin

New York Life Investments economist

"That's a lot of supply and a lot of incremental supply over what would normally be raised. But now the market has to grapple with its risk for rates and for equities."

As a large amount of Treasury bonds enter the market, it may drain liquidity from the market and create new pressures on the financial system.