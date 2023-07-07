CCTV Weekly Script 02/06/23

— This is the weekly script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on June 02, 2023.

Jensen Huang

This week, Jensen Huang, the CEO of chip manufacturer NVIDIA, continues to be featured as a hot topic figure.

Amid the capital market's pursuit of the AI wave, NVIDIA's stock price has been soaring in recent months. Since the beginning of this year, NVIDIA has accumulated a cumulative increase of over 170%. In fact, since OpenAI released ChatGPT at the end of last year, NVIDIA's market value has been steadily expanding from around $420 billion.

Earlier this week, NVIDIA's market value briefly exceeded $1 trillion, briefly entering the trillion-dollar club that includes companies like Apple and Microsoft. Recently, Jensen Huang expressed his excitement in an interview, stating that accelerated computing and artificial intelligence signify a redefinition of computing.

Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO

"You know that we have reinvented computing. For the first time since the IBM System 360 60 years ago."

However, on Wednesday, NVIDIA's stock price dropped by 5.7%, marking its largest single-day decline in over three months. But this hasn't hindered Jensen Huang's personal wealth growth. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, due to his holdings in NVIDIA, Jensen Huang's net worth has increased by over $20 billion so far this year, surpassing $35 billion.

Elon Musk

Now let's turn our attention to another figure on the Billionaires ranking list, Elon Musk.

This week, he regained the top spot on the list, once again becoming the world's wealthiest person. This is mainly due to Tesla's stock price rising by approximately 24% in May, and a significant portion of Elon Musk's wealth is tied to Tesla's stock, as he owns about 13% of the company. Since the beginning of this year, Elon Musk's net worth has grown by approximately 40.3%, currently surpassing $190 billion.

This week, Elon Musk also embarked on a visit to China after a three-year hiatus. Subsequently, Tesla's stock price continued to rise. Analysts point out that this itinerary signifies China as an important market for Tesla.

Anthony Sassine of KraneShares

"China is the biggest market for Tesla 50% of his production 20% of its revenue. You know, it's a very important market for for Elon Musk. And that's showing it his visit today."

Bola Tinubu

Lastly, let's focus on Nigeria's new president, Bola Tinubu.

71-year-old Bola Tinubu was inaugurated as Nigeria's 16th president this week, taking over the reins of the country with the largest population in Africa amidst multiple challenges. These challenges include high national debt, insufficient foreign exchange reserves, severe currency depreciation, inadequate power supply, and inflation at a two-decade high. Tinubu pledged during his inauguration to achieve a minimum annual economic growth rate of 6% for Nigeria.

After assuming office, Tinubu announced two measures: the cancellation of fuel subsidies and plans to unify Nigeria's multiple exchange rates.

The cancellation of fuel subsidies led to chaotic scenes of long queues at petrol stations among Nigerian citizens. However, analysts point out that in the long run, gradually phasing out subsidies is the right move as it limits the government's spending capacity. The World Bank highlighted at the end of last year that persistent subsidies are a time bomb for Nigeria's fiscal problems.

Regarding exchange rates, the disparity between the official exchange rate and the black market rate in Nigeria has hindered the inflow of foreign capital. Therefore, an expert from the BancTrust noted that these two measures boost the confidence of local and foreign investors. However, analysts also note that it remains to be seen whether Tinubu can implement his market-friendly rhetoric.