CCTV Weekly Script 26/05/23

— This is the script of CNBC's weekly news report for China's CCTV on May 26, 2023.

Jensen Huang

This week's hot figure of attention is the CEO of NVIDIA, Jensen Huang.

NVIDIA announced its first-quarter financial report this week, and the performance guidance was the most surprising to investors. NVIDIA expects its second-quarter revenue to be around $11 billion, a 64% year-on-year increase, significantly surpassing the market's previous expectation of $7.15 billion.

Jensen Huang stated that the rise of generative AI such as ChatGPT is driving the demand for computing power, and the company has seen a significant increase in market demand for its data center products.

After the financial report was released, NVIDIA's stock price soared approximately 26% on Thursday, bringing its market value close to the $1 trillion mark, reaching around $950 billion at the close of Thursday.

The current members of the trillion-dollar club include Apple, Microsoft, Google's parent company Alphabet, and Amazon. It is expected that NVIDIA will become the fifth U.S. listed company with a market value of $1 trillion.

Regarding NVIDIA's surge, there are mixed opinions in the market, with strong optimism and concerns about a bubble in AI-related stocks.

Jason Snipe

Odyssey Capital Advisors,

"I do think this is a name to hold. You don't trade too much. You hold it, you own it and let it ride."

David Rosenberg

Rosenberg Research founder and president

"There's no question I think that we have a price bubble. And, you know, we had a price bubble, with the dot coms and the Internet back in the late 1990s."

Masayoshi Son

Another person paying attention to AI development is Masayoshi Son. This week, SoftBank Group sold 90% of Fortress Investment Group, its asset management company, shrinking SoftBank's investment portfolio to mainly focus on AI-related technologies invested through the Vision Fund. Analysts comment it that SoftBank's situation can be described as "both won and lost by tech stocks."

Due to the drag from tech stocks, SoftBank has recorded losses for the second consecutive fiscal year, and the early advocate of AI, SoftBank, also missed out on investing in the popular OpenAI.

Furthermore, This week, SoftBank engaged in a war of words with the credit rating agency S&P due to a downgrade in its credit rating. SoftBank believes that S&P move seriously lacks logic and expresses great regret that the financial soundness was not appropriately assessed. This is not the first time SoftBank has clashed with credit rating agencies; Sun's team had a dispute with Moody's before and withdrew from Moody's rating services in 2020.

Currently, SoftBank still holds a card that has not been played, which is the British chip design company, Arm. It is said that Arm secretly submitted an IPO application to U.S. regulatory authorities last month. SoftBank specifically urges S&P Global to consider raising the credit rating after Arm's initial public offering.

Janet Yelle

Lastly, let's focus on Janet Yellen, the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury.

This week, some Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives questioned Yellen's statement that the Treasury would run out of cash by June 1. Subsequently, Yellen reiterated that it is highly likely that the U.S. government will be unable to pay its bills as early as the beginning of June or even on June 1. She added that the Treasury will attempt to provide a more precise "potential default" date based on future financial inflows.

Furthermore, Yellen stated that the Treasury is currently committed to avoiding default but has no plans to prepare for the consequences if default occurs. However, Wall Street has already started anticipating such a scenario, with U.S. Treasury bonds nearing maturity being sold off. In addition, credit rating agency Fitch announced that it has placed the U.S. sovereign credit rating on a "negative watch" list, indicating that the current "AAA" sovereign credit rating of the United States faces the risk of a downgrade.



