We're not giving up on this struggling entertainment stock. Here are our reasons

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Friday's key moments. Labor market hints at cooling Disney's turnaround Wells Fargo downgrade 1. Labor market hints at cooling U.S. stocks were mixed Thursday as markets digested the latest jobs data. The economy added 209,000 jobs in June, according to th e Bureau of Labor Statistics , below estimates of roughly 230,000. This reflects a slowdown from the month prior, a sign that a resilient labor market may be cooling. The underwhelming nonfarm payrolls number deviates from Thursday's blowout ADP private-sector hiring report. Investors are weighing whether the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates later this month. The U.S. central bank had hiked rates at 10 consecutive meetings before pausing in June. There's a 95% chance the Fed will deliver a July rate increase, according to the CME FedWatch tool . But the market odds of another hike before year-end went down a bit: still under 50%. 2. Disney's turnaround Walt Disney Co. (DIS) has been a tough stock to hold for a while now. Shares are down more than 8% in the past 12 months compared to the S & P 500 's 13% advance over the same stretch. Analysts at Wells Fargo cut the entertainment company's earnings per share (EPS) estimates but maintained an optimistic target price of $147 per share and an overweight (buy) rating. Disney shares traded Friday around $89. "That just kind of shows you how bad things were at the company, how bad they were on the expense side, how troublesome the box office has been," Club Portfolio Director Jeff Marks said Friday. "But we're not giving up on Disney just yet." 3. Wells Fargo downgrade Analysts at Wolf Research downgraded Wells Fargo (WFC) to peer perform from outperform (hold from buy), citing the bank's risks from commercial real estate exposure, along with potential hits to net interest income (NII). This isn't troubling to the Club as WFC just raised its dividend following the release of the Fed's annual stress test results, reassuring shareholders, like us, that it's well-capitalized. Morgan Stanley research analysts raised their WFC price target by $3 per share to $47. Wells Fargo reports second-quarter earnings before the bell next Friday. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long WFC and DIS. See here for a full list of the stocks.)