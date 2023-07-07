LIVE UPDATES
European markets stage muted open following Thursday's sharp losses
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European equity markets staged a muted open Friday, following the sharp drops in the previous session.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was little changed as trading started, with sectors and major indexes spread across marginally positive and negative territory. Utility stocks logged the biggest losses, with a 1% drop, while mining and oil and gas stocks were up 0.4%.
European markets
New economic data out of the U.S. prompted a gloomy session to plunge further into the red, and the Stoxx 600 index ended the session 2.5% lower. All sectors were in negative territory, with travel and leisure down 4% and retail stocks falling 3.7%.
Strong U.S. jobs data prompted 2-year Treasury yields to hit a 16-year high after the figures suggested that the Federal Reserve may have further fiscal tightening in the pipeline. Traders will be looking out for more stateside data today, with June payrolls figures sure to be closely watched.
Markets in Asia-Pacific marked a second day of declines Friday, while U.S. stock futures were little changed.
— Weizhen Tan
All eyes on June payrolls report due Friday
June's payrolls report – the big event on investors' radar in this holiday-shortened week – will be released Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Economists polled by Dow Jones anticipate payrolls climbed by 240,000 last month, which would suggest a cooling from May's gain of 339,000 positions. They are also estimating that the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.6%, compared to May's rate of 3.7%.
Investors hope Friday's report will show signs of wage growth moderating. Economists predict that average hourly earnings climbed by 0.3% in June and rose 4.2% from 12 months prior.
The report takes on a special importance for investors, who have been waiting for signs that the Federal Reserve's last 10 rate hikes have been cooling the economy. The central bank skipped an increase in June, but market participants anticipate a quarter-point boost at the July meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
Read more about what's ahead for June's jobs report here.
-Darla Mercado, Jeff Cox
— Ganesh Rao
Asia snapshot: Major indexes follow Wall Street's sell-off on rate hike jitters
Major indexes in the Asia-Pacific tracked Wall Street's losses and fell for a second consecutive day as rate hike fears drove investor sentiment.
Japan's Nikkei 225 marked its fourth straight of declines and traded 0.46% lower, having lost 2.7% for the week.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 saw a third day of declines and fell 1.48% on Friday afternoon. The index shed nearly 2% this week.
South Korea's Kospi fell 2.14% this week so far and last traded 1.32% lower.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 3.32% in the past five days of trade and fell 1% on Friday.
Singapore's Straits Times Index also shed more than 2% in the week so far.
— Jihye Lee