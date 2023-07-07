Owe federal student loans and earn $15 an hour or less? You could qualify for a $0 monthly payment

The Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt per borrower and payments resume this October. The Biden administration says it is dedicated to helping borrowers and finding ways to address the broken student loan system. One way it aims to help is by redesigning the current income-driven repayment options. When Biden first announced his debt forgiveness plan last August, he said the administration would be taking steps to reduce monthly payments, especially for low-income borrowers. He later announced changes to the Revised Pay as You Earn plan that would go into effect in 2024. But some of those changes are rolling out now under the new Saving on a Valuable Education plan. The SAVE plan will replace the existing REPAYE plan and offer the lowest monthly payment of any IDR plan available, the Education Department announced last week. The plan and some of its money-saving benefits will be available by the time payments resume in October. Here's how the SAVE plan works and how you may be able to use it to manage your loans.

What is the SAVE plan?

The SAVE plan should be available for borrowers beginning this summer with the following changes: 1. Bigger income protections Similar to the REPAYE plan, the SAVE plan caps monthly payments at a percentage of your discretionary income, currently 10%. Under the current system, your discretionary income is defined as the difference between your adjusted gross income and 150% of the federal poverty guideline, or about $21,870 for an individual in 2023. Beginning this summer, that discretionary income threshold will go up to 225% of the poverty line, or about $32,800 for individuals. So any borrower earning that salary — which is about $15 an hour for a full-time worker — or less could qualify for a $0 monthly payment on the SAVE plan. 2. Cap on interest payments Additionally, it will be easier for borrowers to actually make progress on their loan repayment on the SAVE plan because it eliminates interest that exceeds your monthly payment. For example, if a borrower's loans accrue $50 in interest in a month, but their monthly payment is set at $30, the remaining $20 would not be charged, according to ED. Under the current plan, the government covers any interest charges in excess of your monthly payment for subsidized loans for up to three consecutive years, and half of the interest after that. You're responsible for half the excess interest charges on unsubsidized loans at all times. 3. No co-sign required for married borrowers Borrowers will be able to apply for the SAVE plan without having their spouse co-sign. Current REPAYE regulations require married borrowers to report their spouse's income — regardless of whether they file their taxes jointly or separately — and it is used to determine their monthly payments. Married borrowers who file separately can apply for the SAVE plan without reporting their spouse's income.

How do I apply for the SAVE plan?

Borrowers currently enrolled in the REPAYE plan will automatically be transferred to the SAVE program later this summer, ED says. If you're currently on an IDR but not REPAYE, you can switch your plan to REPAYE to be auto-enrolled in SAVE when it launches, or wait until the SAVE application is released later this summer. You can apply for an IDR if you're not on one currently and select REPAYE if you want to enroll in the SAVE plan when it becomes available. Borrowers who apply for SAVE or another IDR plan this summer will have their applications processed in time for their first payment due date this October, according to the Department of Education.

Additional SAVE plan benefits coming next year